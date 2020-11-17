Former GOP state chair denies wrongdoing in bribery probe

"I did not break the law," lobbyist Matt Borges, who served as party chair from 2013 to 2017, told The Cincinnati Enquirer for a story Monday. "I did not conspire to break the law. I did not intend to break the law. I was not aware of anyone else breaking the law if it was happening."

Borges pleaded not guilty in August to a charge of racketeering following a July indictment.