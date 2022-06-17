Former Kentucky basketball player, analyst Mike Pratt dies

“We lost a family member, a part of the Kentucky family and a friend. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting Mike Pratt, you knew what a special person he was,” Calipari said. “Mike knew that the University and the Big Blue Nation loved him, and they never forgot what he did as a player and then later as a connection for the program. I’m going to miss him.”

Pratt played two seasons with the Kentucky Colonels of the American Basketball Association and was an assistant coach at UNC Charlotte before becoming head coach of the Charlotte 49ers in 1978. After a stint as a professional scout, he went into broadcasting and worked with the Charlotte Hornets Television Network, ESPN and Fox Sports South.

He was at every Kentucky men's basketball game since the 2001-02 season as the UK Sports Network’s radio color analyst, alongside play-by-play announcer Tom Leach.

He is survived by his wife Marcia Schmidt Pratt, a daughter, a son, stepchildren and 10 grandchildren.