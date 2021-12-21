Former MLB OF and Tigers 1B coach Kimera Bartee dies at 49

The Tigers made the announcement Tuesday, saying Bartee died suddenly. They did not disclose the cause of death.

“Throughout his time in our organization as both a player and coach, Kimera was known as a kind soul but intense competitor who did his best every day to elevate those around him to do great things," Tigers general manager Al Avila said. “While Tigers fans got used to seeing him in the first base coach’s box, Kimera’s impact on our ballclub went far deeper and will be sorely missed. In speaking with Kimera’s father, Jerry Bartee, we offered our condolences and support to his family."