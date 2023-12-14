Former NFL player Adam 'Pacman' Jones reaches plea deal over airport incident

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Former NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones reached a plea agreement on a disorderly conduct charge Thursday after he was removed from a plane before takeoff at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport in September.

Jones, who played most of his career as a defensive back for the Cincinnati Bengals, was sentenced to 30 days in jail as part of the deal but that time is suspended as long has he has no unlawful conduct at the airport for two years, according to media reports.