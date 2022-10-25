Former Ohio college physician faces multiple rape charges

A Greene County sheriff's detective at a news briefing Monday said the investigation of Gronbeck was spurred by complaints from patients.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost at the news briefing called the allegations against Gronbeck “an incredibly graphic and brutal betrayal of trust.” He said one of the victims recorded a portion of the acts committed by Gronbeck.

Antioch College President Jane Fernandes in a statement released when Gronbeck's medical license was suspended in January said the school would be working with local authorities to “provide information and help ensure that a full accounting is made of any harms done" from Gronbeck's work at the school.

College spokesperson Matt Shetler did not respond to questions about when in 2019 that Gronbeck stopped working for Antioch or why he left the school's employment.

Gronbeck received his undergraduate degree from Antioch in 2002.

The story has been updated to note that Gronbeck receives his bachelor's degree from Antioch College in 2002, not 2002.