Former Ohio county sheriff gets 3 years prison for theft

He agreed to be suspended as sheriff in July 2019. He was appointed sheriff in May 2015 by the Pike County Democratic Party and won election to a four year term in November 2016.

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber in a statement on Wednesday said Reader “was entrusted to enforce the law in his community and literally gambled it away.” An assistant chief counsel from the auditor's office served as prosecutor in the case. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigated the theft.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost in a statement said, "Today’s sentencing closes an ugly chapter for Pike County, whose citizens deserve government free of corruption.”

The shootings of eight members of the Rhoden family in April 2016 in rural Pike County made Reader a familiar figure because of the national publicity surrounding the execution-style slayings.

Four members of another Pike County family were indicted in November 2018 in the slayings. All four pleaded not guilty. None of the cases have gone to trial yet.