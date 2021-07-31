Former Steelers star Polamalu tests positive for coronavirus

Polamalu told the hall of his diagnosis. He said they are working with health officials to determine whether he could be cleared to travel to Canton in time for his enshrinement, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7.

“Thank God I feel great,” Polamalu said in his posts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. “I’m working with the HOF to ensure we abide by all protocols to make it to Canton in time for all the festivities.”