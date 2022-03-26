dayton-daily-news logo
X

Former UConn, Ohio prep star Williams-Jeter to coach Dayton

news
1 hour ago
Dayton has hired Wittenberg coach and former Ohio high school star Tamika Williams-Jeter to take over its women’s basketball program

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dayton has hired Wittenberg coach and former Ohio high school star Tamika Williams-Jeter to take over its women's basketball program.

Williams-Jeter, 41, was a two-time Ohio player of the year at nearby Chaminade-Julienne in the late 1990s, before playing for two national championship teams at UConn under coach Geno Auriemma.

The 41-year-old coached Division III Wittenberg to an 18-8 record and an NCAC Tournament championship this past season.

“Dayton represents my family, my foundation, and my heart,” Williams-Jeter said in a statement.

Williams-Jeter has served as an assistant coach at Kansas, Kentucky, Penn State and Ohio State and was the head coach of India's national team.

She takes over the program from Shauna Green, who was hired by Illinois after leading the Flyers for six years, culminating in a 26-6 record this season and a win over DePaul in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

In Other News
1
Local builder with ALS ‘made the best of the disease’
2
VIDEO: Butler Tech principal includes students, flash mob in wedding...
3
Fifth person in fiery Clark County crash dies; another victim ID’d
4
How the Great Flood of 1913 changed life in Butler County more than a...
5
Police, schools say viral TikTok trend ‘Orbeez Challenge’ could have...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top