Forsling has goal and assist, Panthers score 3 times in the 3rd to beat Blue Jackets 5-2

Yegor Chinakhov scored for his third goal in two games, and Dmitri Voronkov added a goal. Jet Greaves stopped 32 for Columbus, which lost for the fourth time in five games.

Forsling’s goal from the right circle, his first score since Nov. 6, came at 1:02 of the first period, after the Panthers dominated puck possession from the opening face-off.

Marchenko pulled Columbus even off the rush at 7:04, but Florida responded 21 seconds later on its next trip down the ice, with Verhaeghe beating Greaves and extending his streak to five games.

After a scoreless second period, both teams came out aggressive in the third. A hit into the boards by Nick Cousins on Erik Gudbranson was reduced from a major to a minor penalty, and Gudbranson sought retribution on his next shift, resulting in a game misconduct and a seven-minute power-play for Florida.

Barkov capitalized with 37 seconds left in the man advantage to make it 3-1.

Columbus pulled Greaves with 4:36 left in the game, and less than a minute later Voronkov pulled the Blue Jackets within one.

Greaves left the bench again with just over two minutes left in the period, but Tkachuk made Columbus pay with an empty-netter at 18:05. Luostarinen scored in the empty net 54 seconds later.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Visit Seattle Tuesday.

Blue Jackets: Visit Toronto Thursday.

___

Credit: AP Credit: AP

