Fort Campbell soldiers attending services for D-Day veteran

35 minutes ago
Hundreds of soldiers from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, are traveling to Ohio for services for James “Pee Wee” Martin, who parachuted into France on D-Day

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Hundreds of soldiers from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, are traveling to Ohio for services for James “Pee Wee” Martin, who parachuted into France on D-Day. Martin was 101, the post said.

More than 500 active-duty soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, planned to attend memorial and burial services this week, the post said.

“He is a true legend in the 101st and will live on forever," the division said in a statement Tuesday. "This division was founded on the sacrifice, valor, audacity, and grit of Soldiers like Martin.”

Martin was with the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment. He lived in Sugarcreek Township, Ohio, where he died Sept. 11, his family told the Dayton Daily News.

Martin's burial service was scheduled for Wednesday at Dayton National Cemetery.

