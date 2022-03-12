Four Kent State players disciplined for profane video post

“We are aware of a video posted by a member of the men's basketball team,” the school said before the discipline was announced. "The behavior in the video does not reflect the core values of Kent State, nor does it live up to the standards we expect of our student-athletes.

“We expect all members of our Kent State community to act in accordance with our values and behavior to the contrary will not be tolerated.”

Jacobs scored a team-high 19 points and had 10 rebounds in Kent State’s win over Ohio.

Kent State and Akron, whose campuses are separated by 10 miles, have one of the nation’s most bitter rivalries. The Golden Flashes won both games during the regular season and are seeking their first NCAA bid since 2017.

The Zips, who upset top-seeded Toledo in the semis, haven’t been in the NCAA field since 2017.

