Four NFL head coach firings increase the total of openings to six

Arizona came into the season with high hopes of contending in the NFC West but finished with just three wins for one of the worst records in franchise history. The 37-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday was the team's ninth straight and 14th in 15 games. Gannon finished 15-36 in three seasons.

Raiders, Pete Carroll

Carroll, the NFL's oldest coach at 74, did not come close to enjoying the success he did while winning one of two Super Bowls over 14 years with Seattle and two national titles in nine years at Southern California. The Raiders were 3-14 in Carroll's only season and had a 10-game losing streak before they posted a 14-12 victory over Kansas City on Sunday.

Browns, Kevin Stefanski