Fraley and Miley propel Reds past Guardians 7-4 in Francona's return

By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jake Fraley, had three hits, including a home run in the fourth inning, Wade Miley got his first win since 2023 and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-4 Monday night in Terry Francona's return to Progressive Field.

TJ Friedl also went deep for the Reds, who have won four straight and are over .500 for the first time since May 19.

Bo Naylor had a solo shot for Cleveland. The Guardians have dropped four of five overall and have lost all four of their meetings with the Reds this season.

Francona managed Cleveland for 11 seasons (2013-23) before being hired by the Reds last October.

Miley (1-0) got the win in his second game and first start since signing a one-year deal with the Reds on June 4. He went five innings and allowed three runs and five hits.

The 38-year old left-hander signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Feb. 4 and was with the club during spring training as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery. He made four starts for Triple-A Louisville before opting out of his minor-league deal on June 1. He signed with the Reds three days later after Hunter Greene was placed on the injured list due to a groin injury.

Emilio Pagán picked up his 16th save.

With two outs in the fourth inning, Fraley connected on a slider from Cleveland starter Luis Ortiz (3-7) and put into the stands in right center to tie the game at 3-3. Friedl led off the third inning by driving a 97.9 mile fastball from Ortiz over the wall in right-center.

Key moment

Christian Encarnacion-Strand then put the Reds on top in the fifth with a sacrifice fly to drive in Friedl.

Key stat

The Reds have won the season series from their in-state rival for the first time since 2014.

Up next

Reds LHP Andrew Abbott (5-1, 2.18 ERA) goes against Guardians RHP Slade Cecconi (1-2, 4.87 ERA) in the middle game of the series.

Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson, left, slides safely back to second base as Cleveland Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias attempts the tag on a pick off attempt in the second inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, June 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Luis Ortiz, right, wipes his face with his jersey as he waits with teammates Jose Ramirez, left, and Carlos Santana (41) for Carl Willis during a mound meeting in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cleveland, Monday, June 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds' Wade Miley pitches in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cleveland, Monday, June 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl, rear, slides safely behind Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor, front, to score in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Monday, June 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

