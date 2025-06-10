Fraley and Miley propel Reds past Guardians 7-4 in Francona's return

Bo Naylor had a solo shot for Cleveland. The Guardians have dropped four of five overall and have lost all four of their meetings with the Reds this season.

Francona managed Cleveland for 11 seasons (2013-23) before being hired by the Reds last October.

Miley (1-0) got the win in his second game and first start since signing a one-year deal with the Reds on June 4. He went five innings and allowed three runs and five hits.

The 38-year old left-hander signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Feb. 4 and was with the club during spring training as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery. He made four starts for Triple-A Louisville before opting out of his minor-league deal on June 1. He signed with the Reds three days later after Hunter Greene was placed on the injured list due to a groin injury.

Emilio Pagán picked up his 16th save.

With two outs in the fourth inning, Fraley connected on a slider from Cleveland starter Luis Ortiz (3-7) and put into the stands in right center to tie the game at 3-3. Friedl led off the third inning by driving a 97.9 mile fastball from Ortiz over the wall in right-center.

Key moment

Christian Encarnacion-Strand then put the Reds on top in the fifth with a sacrifice fly to drive in Friedl.

Key stat

The Reds have won the season series from their in-state rival for the first time since 2014.

Up next

Reds LHP Andrew Abbott (5-1, 2.18 ERA) goes against Guardians RHP Slade Cecconi (1-2, 4.87 ERA) in the middle game of the series.

