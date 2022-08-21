Fraley tallies 3 RBIs, scores 4 times; Reds top Pirates 9-5

Fraley scored the third of four runs off Manny Bañuelos in the sixth, stealing second after his two-run single before going home on a triple from Jonathan India. Donovan Solano capped the outburst with an RBI single, making it 7-2.

Thompson was replaced by Bañuelos after using 78 pitches to get through five innings, allowing three runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

Minor’s outing ended on a two-out, two-run double from Tucupita Marcano in the sixth. Jason Delay drove in Marcano with a single off Ian Gibaut, cutting the deficit to two.

Fraley scored for a fourth time on a single from Solano in the eighth. An RBI single from Nick Senzel then pushed the lead to four.

ROSTER MOVES

Pirates: LHP Cam Vieaux was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis. … RHP Yohan Ramirez was optioned to Indianapolis. … C José Godoy was designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene threw a bullpen Sunday. The rookie, who has been out with a strained right shoulder since Aug. 1, is expected to throw another bullpen in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Pirates: 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (back spasms) could return Tuesday after having a full workout Saturday.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Luis Cessa (3-1, 5.50 ERA) will go Monday in the first of a four-game set at Philadelphia. He has made 34 straight relief appearances since his last start, which came April 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Noah Syndergaard (7-8, 3.95) gets the ball for the Phillies.

Pirates: RHP Roansy Contreras (3-3, 4.02) will start Monday to kick off a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. He'll face Jake Odorizzi (4-5, 4.15).

