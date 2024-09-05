France homers as part of 9 for 11 series, Reds' 1-0 victory extends winning streak vs. Astros to 9

“We knew they were an aggressive team. I had to come out with my best stuff and get them out as fast as possible,” said Lowder, who has allowed just one run in his first 10 1/3 innings. “I feel really good with where my games at right now.”

The 22-year-old right-hander with shoulder-length hair walked four and struck out three.

“There is no question that he’s showing he was prepared to be here and he’s doing it in such a way that shows he knows how to pitch,” Reds manager David Bell said. “He located pitches, great mix, four different pitches. To do it against that team with their lineup is a great experience for him. He will continue to get better.”

Tony Santillan (2-2) induced an inning-ending double play in the seventh and worked around a walk in a hitless eighth. Alexis Díaz pitched a perfect ninth for his 25th save in 29 chances, finishing a four-hitter.

Cincinnati pitched its fifth shutout, tied with the Chicago White Sox for second-fewest in the major leagues behind Colorado with one.

Houston's AL Central lead was cut to 4 1/2 games over Seattle. The Reds also swept Houston in three-game series in 2019 and 2023.

After Hunter Brown allowed four hits in six innings, Bryan Abreu (2-3) allowed France's 12th home run this season.

“I had a good series in Kansas City but off the top of my head, I can't remember a series like this,” said France who often faced the Astros when he played for Seattle.

Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña had two hits and two big defensive plays. He hopped on second to avoid a sliding Jake Fraley and gloved the toss from second baseman Jose Altuve for an inning-ending forceout in the fourth, then picked up Jonathan India's grounder on the outfield grass in the fifth and made a strong throw on the fly to first baseman Jon Singleton for the out.

Yordan Alvarez was 0 for 4 a day after a 10-game hitting streak ended and was 1 for 11 in the series.

“We had some great fielding plays that kept us in a close game,” Houston manager Joe Espada said. “We had some opportunities to score but couldn't get the big hit. It was a grind.”

Astros manager Joe Espada was ejected by plate umpire Brian O'Nora signaled a 1-1 changeup hit Alex Bregman but first base umpire Brennan Miller signaled foul ball, which became the call. While replays showed Bregman was struck on the right arm, a video review ruled the call on the field stood.

Espada came out for a lengthy discussion and returned to the dugout. Then, after Bregman took a full-count pitch for a called third strike, Espada was ejected by O'Nora for apparently yelling from the dugout, his fourth ejection this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: OF Kyle Tucker, sidelined since June 3 by a leg injury, ran and took batting practice Thursday. Espada hopes he will be activated Friday.

Reds: LHP Andrew Abbott (strained left shoulder) started a throwing program on Wednesday. RHP Hunter Greene (sore right elblow) was scheduled to throw side sessions Thursday and Sunday.

UP NEXT

Astros: LHP Framber Valdez (13-6, 3.11) will start Friday against visiting Arizona, which goes with RHP Brandon Pfaadt (9-7, 4.32).

Reds: Cincinnati had not announced a starter for Friday's series opener at the New York Mets, who start LHP Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.35) and enter with a seven-game winning streak.

