France leads Reds against the Astros after 4-hit game

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (7-11, 4.63 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Martinez (6-6, 3.78 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -140, Reds +119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Houston Astros after Ty France had four hits against the Astros on Monday.

Cincinnati has a 34-39 record in home games and a 66-73 record overall. The Reds are 49-27 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Houston has a 75-63 record overall and a 36-34 record on the road. The Astros have a 62-18 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 22 home runs, 61 walks and 61 RBI while hitting .261 for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 14-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 30 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 73 RBI for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 9-for-36 with a double, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .267 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Astros: 6-4, .255 batting average, 2.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Stuart Fairchild: 60-Day IL (thumb), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (teres), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Alex Bregman: day-to-day (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kyle Tucker: 60-Day IL (shin), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.