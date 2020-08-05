Francona still not managing Indians due to medical condition

Francona will miss his fourth straight game Wednesday night when the Indians return home to play two straight against the Reds. The two teams just wrapped up a two-game series in Cincinnati while Francona underwent tests and exams for three days at the Cleveland Clinic.

Team President Chris Antonetti said Francona will likely be sidelined for a few more days, but the hope is he'll return to the team "in the not-too-distant future.”