Freeman leads Akron over Bowling Green 69-57

Enrique Freeman scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Akron to a 69-57 win over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lift Akron to a 69-57 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday night.

Bryan Trimble Jr. had 18 points for Akron (6-3, 4-2 Mid-American Conference), Loren Cristian Jackson scored 16 points, wit six rebounds and six assists and Ali Ali scored 10.

Kaden Metheny had 14 points for the Falcons (10-4, 6-2). Daeqwon Plowden added 14 points and eight rebounds and Justin Turner had 13 points and six assists.

