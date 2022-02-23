Freeman leads Akron past Bowling Green 82-68

Enrique Freeman tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds for Akron (18-9, 11-6 Mid-American Conference). Xavier Castaneda had 13 points.

Samari Curtis had 21 points for the Falcons (12-16, 5-12), whose losing streak reached five games. Daeqwon Plowden added 14 points and Brenton Mills had 12 points.