Freeman scores 21, Akron knocks off Bradley 67-52

By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman scored 21 points as Akron beat Bradley 67-52 on Tuesday night.

Freeman added 18 rebounds, four steals, and four blocks for the Zips (5-3). Sammy Hunter scored 12 points while going 4 of 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Nate Johnson was 3 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Braves (6-3) were led by Duke Deen, who posted 14 points and two steals. Darius Hannah added 11 points and two steals for Bradley. Almar Atlason also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

