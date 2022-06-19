Freeman, Turner power Dodgers to 7-1 victory over Guardians

Quantrill allowed season highs with five runs and 10 hits. The right-hander struck out four and issued one walk.

The Guardians took a 1-0 lead in the first when Amed Rosario scored from second after a hard-hit grounder by Oscar Mercado went through second baseman Max Muncy’s legs. That put runners at the corners before Andrés Giménez struck out to end the inning.

That would be the last time Cleveland would threaten. The Guardians had only two baserunners the remaining eight innings.

Urias, David Price, Phil Bickford and Reyes Moronta retired their last 12 batters after Rosario's double to lead off the sixth,

Los Angeles added two runs in the third on Justin Turner’s RBI double and an RBI triple by Gavin Lux.

The Dodgers made it 6-1 in the sixth when Barnes scored on a bases-loaded walk to Justin Turner by Anthony Castro. They added a run in the seventh when Lux scored on a throwing error by Cleveland reliever by Nick Sandlin.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: With Cleveland having Monday off, there is a possibility Ramirez could also miss Sunday’s game.

Dodgers: CF Mookie Betts (right rib soreness) was scratched form the lineup for the second straight day. ... P Dustin May, who underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last May, threw 40 pitches during a bullpen session. Manager Dave Roberts said the next step in May's progression is for him to begin facing hitters every five days and build up his stamina from there.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (3-3, 3.01 ERA), who grew up an hour away from Dodger Stadium in Laguna Hills, California, faces the Dodgers for the first time.

Dodgers: LHP Andrew Heaney (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will be activated off the injured list before the game and will make his first start since April 17. He has missed the past two months due to left shoulder discomfort.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Trea Turner, right, hits a two-run home run as Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges, left, watches along with home plate umpire DJ Reyburn during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, right, scores on a double by Justin Turner as Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges waits for the ball during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith, right, breaks his bat as he hits a single while Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges, left, and home plate umpire DJ Reyburn watch during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)