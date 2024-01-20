Freeman's 23 help Akron down Kent State 77-71

Giovanni Santiago led the way for the Golden Flashes (9-9, 2-4) with 16 points and two steals. Tyem Freeman added 14 points for Kent State. Reggie Bass also had 11 points.

Enrique Freeman led Akron with 12 points in the second half as his team was outscored by eight points over the final half but held on for the victory.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Akron hosts Ohio and Kent State squares off against Bowling Green on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.