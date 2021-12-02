dayton-daily-news logo
Freeman's foul shots help Akron sink Marshall 88-86

news
3 hours ago
Capping off a back-and-forth final minute, Enrique Freeman made a pair of free throws with four seconds remaining to lead Akron to an 88-86 win over Marshall

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Capping off a back-and-forth final minute, Enrique Freeman hit a pair of free throws with four seconds remaining to lead Akron to an 88-86 win over Marshall on Wednesday night.

Freeman finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds and Bryan Trimble Jr. scored 23. Ali Ali scored 16 points for Akron (4-3) and Greg Tribble 12.

Taevion Kinsey had 30 points for the Thundering Herd (4-3), Andrew Taylor 25 and David Early 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

