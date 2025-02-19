Freemantle's 14 lead Xavier past Butler 76-63

Jahmyl Telfort led the Bulldogs (12-14, 5-10) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Finley Bizjack and Pierre Brooks each finished with 14 points.

Xavier led 48-31 at halftime, with Marcus Foster racking up eight points. Xavier extended its lead to 62-41 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Conwell scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

Xavier plays Seton Hall on the road on Sunday, and Butler visits DePaul on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.