Frelick leads Brewers against the Reds following 4-hit performance

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Carson Spiers (4-3, 3.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Civale (2-8, 5.30 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -136, Reds +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds after Sal Frelick had four hits against the Braves on Thursday.

Milwaukee has a 31-21 record at home and a 65-49 record overall. The Brewers have the eighth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.79.

Cincinnati is 56-59 overall and 28-28 on the road. The Reds are 42-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday's game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 13 home runs, 49 walks and 66 RBI while hitting .285 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 18-for-46 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 20 home runs, 51 walks and 50 RBI while hitting .269 for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 12-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .307 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Reds: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (back), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), Enoli Paredes: 15-Day IL (forearm), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (knee), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.