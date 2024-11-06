Freshman Kennedy Cambridge scores 31 in her debut and No. 14 Ohio State women top Cleveland State

The Buckeyes went on a 20-3 run in the first quarter to go ahead by double figures for good. Cambridge made her first six field goals, including 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions early in the second quarter for a 19-point lead.

Cleveland State finished the first half with just nine field goals as Ohio State led 42-24. The Buckeyes scored 17 points off 17 Cleveland State turnovers in the first half.

Taylor Thierry added 11 points for Ohio State, which is coming off its first Big Ten outright regular-season title since the 2009-10 campaign by posting a 16-2 record in conference games. The Buckeyes added five freshmen and two transfers this season.

Mickayla Perdue scored 22 of her 29 points in the second half for Cleveland State. Sara Guerreiro scored 12 of Cleveland State’s 24 first-half points and finished with 14 points. Colbi Maples, who was named the Horizon League preseason player of the year, scored 11.

Cleveland State was selected as the preseason favorite to win the Horizon League for the first time in program history.

