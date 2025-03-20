Freshman star Cooper Flagg is ready to go for No. 1 seed Duke in NCAA's East Region bracket

The school posted on social media Thursday that Flagg would be active for Friday's game. After that, Flagg attended a players' news conference and said he been able to return to full practice Wednesday.

Flagg said he “hated every second” of not being able to play during the ACC Tournament after the injury. He later said during a brief locker-room conversation that he was pain-free.

The Blue Devils' first-round game in their home state is one of six games in the East bracket on Friday. The list includes No. 8 seed Mississippi State facing Baylor, also in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In Cleveland, No. 2 seed Alabama will face 15-seed Robert Morris, while 7-seed Saint Mary's will meet 10-seed Vanderbilt.

And in Seattle, No. 4 seed Alabama meets 13-seed Akron, while No. 5 seed Oregon meets 12th-seeded Liberty.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.