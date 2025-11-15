Freshmen Herman and Inagawa power Drake in PFL-clinching 14-6 win over Dayton

Drake scored first-half touchdowns on a 1-yard plunge by Logan Inagawa and a 66-yard dash by Herman in which the freshman broke a couple of tackles before outracing the defense to the end zone.

Herman’s previous high for rushing yards was 134 against Davidson in a 45-0 victory last month.

Dayton (6-4, 4-3) was shut out until the middle of the fourth quarter when Liam Poronsky and Michael Mussari connected for a 23-yard touchdown pass. The Flyers failed to drive inside the Drake 40 on their remaining two possessions.

Drake had 248 yards rushing and Inagawa, a freshman quarterback, attempted only 12 passes, completing seven for 59 yards.

Dayton passers went 17-for-37 for 197 yards and threw two interceptions, both of which were picked off by linebacker Sean Allison, who also contributed 12 tackles.

The Flyers have lost three of their last four games after ripping off five straight victories earlier in the season.

Drake can win the PFL outright with a win at home over Morehead State on Saturday. ___

