Fresno St. scores TDs on first seven drives, beats Kent State 53-10

Mikey Keane threw three touchdown passes and Fresno State scored a TD on each of its first seven possessions to help the Bulldogs beat Kent State 53-10
news
54 minutes ago
X

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Keane threw three touchdown passes and Fresno State scored a TD on each of its first seven possessions to help the Bulldogs beat Kent State 53-10 Saturday night.

Fresno State (4-0) is off to its best start since it won nine straight to open the 2013 season.

Erik Brooks made a tightly-contested diving catch for a 40-yard touchdown and Logan Fife ran for the 2-point conversion before wide receiver Jaelen Gill took the shot-gun snap from center, rolled to his ran and then hit a wide-open Elijah Gilliam for a 32-yard TD to make it 15-0 with 10:01 left in the first quarter.

Kent State (1-3), which went three-and-out on each of its first two possessions, answered with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with an 18-yard scoring run by Xavier Williams. Gilliam scored on a run from 2-yards out to make it 22-7 at the end of the first quarter, Keane threw a strike to Jalen Moss, who made a diving one-hand catch for a 12-yard touchdown in the second and Gilliam added a 1-yard touchdown run to give Fresno State a 26-point halftime lead.

Keane complete 24 of 31 passes for 325 yards with no interceptions. Moss, a freshman, finished with seven receptions for 120 yards and Brooks had four catches for 79 yards.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

In Other News
1
Former Oxford Citizen of the Year gave off ‘such a radiant light,’ was...
2
Auction to benefit Restoration Ranch Ohio in Monroe
3
Champaign County career expo to hundreds of students, community members
4
Springfield Sheetz to open soon, offer prizes at grand opening next...
5
GM workers in West Chester join national UAW strike against ‘Big Three’...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top