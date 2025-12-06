Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
19 hours ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany Alexander 48, McArthur Vinton County 32

Archbold 55, Edgerton 34

Ashtabula Edgewood 59, Jefferson Area 23

Ashville Teays Valley 54, Lancaster 46

Bard Cleveland 27, Cle. Collinwood 10

Bidwell River Valley 68, Nelsonville-York 64

Burton Berkshire 59, Kirtland 40

CSG 38, Bishop Ready 25

Canal Winchester 56, Reynoldsburg 53

Castalia Margaretta 60, Port Clinton 9

Centerburg 74, Danville 38

Chesapeake 57, Gallipolis Gallia 49

Cin. Princeton 53, Mason 45

Cle. Hay 61, Cle. Rhodes 8

Cols. Africentric 68, Cols. Marion-Franklin 2

Cols. Bexley 40, Worthington Christian 27

Cols. Centennial 64, Cols. Beechcroft 27

Cols. Walnut Ridge 73, Cols. Independence 39

Cols. Wellington 58, Cols. Patriot Prep 46

Columbus International 55, Cols. Linden-McKinley 35

Columbus South 43, West 37

Delaware Buckeye Valley 53, Cols. Grandview Hts. 15

Detroit Westside Christian, Mich. 36, Horizon-Lorain 28

Dublin Jerome 43, Marysville 40

Fairview 48, Independence 24

Gahanna Lincoln 54, Grove City Cent. Crossing 16

Galion Northmor 56, Mt Gilead 34

Garfield Hts. Trinity 56, Richmond Hts. 33

Geneva 51, Conneaut 48

Genoa Christian 49, Liberty Christian Academy 27

Glouster Trimble 49, Racine Southern 42

Granville 32, Zanesville 29

Groveport Madison Christian 46, Cols. Cristo Rey 9

Hamler Patrick Henry 66, Defiance Ayersville 18

Johnstown 67, Newark Cath. 28

Johnstown Northridge 46, Hebron Lakewood 40

Lewis Center Olentangy 63, Thomas Worthington 29

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 53, New Paris National Trail 23

Loudonville 61, Cardington-Lincoln 52

Mantua Crestwood 35, Chagrin Falls 34

Medina 65, Shaker Hts. 15

Mt. Vernon 49, Pataskala Licking Hts. 44

N. Ridgeville 58, Grafton Midview 56

New Albany 56, Grove City 44

Oregon Stritch 40, Tol. Maumee Valley 23

Painesville Harvey 49, Gates Mills Hawken 38

Parma Normandy 49, Westlake 38

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 34, Newark Licking Valley 30

Perry 65, Rocky River Lutheran W. 41

Pettisville 37, Pioneer N. Central 22

Pickerington Central 67, Logan 27

Portsmouth 91, Ironton 4

Proctorville Fairland 88, Ironton Rock Hill 10

Rootstown 59, Wickliffe 18

Stewart Federal Hocking 56, Belpre 35

Stryker 28, W. Unity Hilltop 11

Sugar Grove Berne Union 47, Millersport 39

Sunbury Big Walnut 66, Hayes 21

Sylvania Northview 56, Perrysburg 40

Utica 55, Heath 45

Vandalia Butler 48, Greenville 20

Vermilion 58, Milan Edison 40

Western Reserve Academy 64, Perkiomen School, Pa. 36

Westerville Cent. 47, Pickerington North 39

Willard 57, Huron 15

Worthington Kilbourne 64, Galloway Westland 9

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

