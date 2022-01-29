Hamburger icon
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 57, Massillon 47

Akr. Manchester 50, Wooster Triway 45

Arcanum 71, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 31

Archbold 52, Delta 21

Arlington 48, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 42

Ashland Crestview 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 53

Austintown Fitch 44, Canfield 41

Bainbridge Paint Valley 71, Williamsport Westfall 60

Berea-Midpark 86, Amherst Steele 71

Bloomdale Elmwood 63, Tontogany Otsego 25

Bluffton 66, Spencerville 58

Botkins 62, Houston 18

Bradford 59, New Lebanon Dixie 56

Bristol 74, Windham 52

Brookfield 71, Columbiana Crestview 50

Caledonia River Valley 72, Marion Pleasant 59

Campbell Memorial 76, Leavittsburg LaBrae 68

Can. McKinley 70, Louisville 59

Carlisle 63, Germantown Valley View 56

Casstown Miami E. 63, Troy Christian 48

Centerburg 50, Howard E. Knox 37

Chillicothe Zane Trace 48, Piketon 31

Cin. Turpin 64, Lebanon 47

Coldwater 50, Ft. Recovery 41

Collins Western Reserve 64, Norwalk St. Paul 26

Cols. Africentric 90, Cols. Marion-Franklin 51

Cols. Beechcroft 87, Cols. Whetstone 57

Cols. Eastmoor 70, Cols. Briggs 59

Cols. Northland 60, Cols. Linden-McKinley 56

Convoy Crestview 81, Ada 54

Dalton 65, Smithville 63

Defiance 40, Lima Bath 28

Dover 47, New Philadelphia 38

Doylestown Chippewa 65, Rittman 47

Dresden Tri-Valley 59, Thornville Sheridan 42

Dublin Jerome 64, Marysville 44

Eastlake North 72, Painesville Riverside 71

Elyria Cath. 42, Rocky River 39

Euclid 67, Medina 60

Fayetteville-Perry 58, RULH 50

Findlay Liberty-Benton 62, N. Baltimore 27

Franklin 65, Waynesville 55

Ft. Jennings 50, Miller City 47

Garfield Hts. Trinity 29, Burton Berkshire 28

Genoa Area 44, Pemberville Eastwood 40

Grafton Midview 68, Avon Lake 51

Greenfield McClain 69, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39

Hamler Patrick Henry 42, Bryan 28

Haviland Wayne Trace 74, Sherwood Fairview 47

Hilliard Darby 49, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 48

Ironton 78, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 72, 2OT

Jefferson Area 68, Girard 55

Johnstown 58, Hebron Lakewood 35

Kettering Alter 64, Day. Chaminade Julienne 45

Kettering Fairmont 54, Miamisburg 41

Kirtland 61, Independence 60

LaGrange Keystone 67, Sullivan Black River 52

Leetonia 33, Lisbon David Anderson 32

Legacy Christian 65, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 46

Leipsic 69, Delphos Jefferson 52

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 41, Dublin Coffman 39

Lexington 46, Mansfield Sr. 32

Lima Sr. 94, Oregon Clay 59

London Madison Plains 48, Spring. Greenon 47

Lorain 45, E. Cle. Shaw 41

Lucasville Valley 66, Beaver Eastern 58

Mansfield Madison 57, Mt. Vernon 55

Maria Stein Marion Local 45, Delphos St. John's 35

McArthur Vinton County 46, Athens 32

McComb 62, Arcadia 30

Medina Buckeye 68, Parma Hts. Holy Name 49

Milford Center Fairbanks 71, Spring. NE 57

Millbury Lake 54, Elmore Woodmore 44

Milton-Union 70, Covington 55

Mt. Gilead 59, Cardington-Lincoln 52

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 65, Marion Elgin 57

N. Can. Hoover 49, Uniontown Lake 47

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54, McDonald 48

New Bremen 61, Versailles 58, 2OT

New Carlisle Tecumseh 55, Spring. Shawnee 49

New Lexington 56, Coshocton 48

New Middletown Spring. 59, Lowellville 48

New Richmond 74, Wilmington 62

Newark Cath. 70, Utica 66

Oberlin 72, Oberlin Firelands 64

Olmsted Falls 64, Elyria 55

Ontario 58, Bellville Clear Fork 44

Oregon Stritch 49, Tol. Christian 48

Ottawa-Glandorf 72, Celina 35

Ottoville 49, Kalida 47

Pandora-Gilboa 70, Cory-Rawson 18

Paulding 41, Defiance Tinora 40

Perry 69, Beachwood 45

Perrysburg 70, Holland Springfield 41

Pettisville 36, Edon 35

Plain City Jonathan Alder 54, Bellefontaine 19

Portsmouth Clay 61, Portsmouth Sciotoville 50

Powell Olentangy Liberty 62, Cols. Upper Arlington 47

Ravenna SE 71, Louisville Aquinas 48

Rockford Parkway 53, New Knoxville 51, OT

Rocky River Lutheran W. 66, Orwell Grand Valley 23

Rossford 76, Fostoria 43

Salem 56, Beloit W. Branch 39

Salineville Southern 64, E. Palestine 56

Sheffield Brookside 81, Lorain Clearview 71

Shelby 80, Galion 67

Sidney 56, Xenia 46

Sidney Lehman 57, DeGraff Riverside 41

Spring. Cath. Cent. 55, S. Charleston SE 36

St. Henry 58, Minster 33

St. Marys Memorial 64, Kenton 53

Streetsboro 55, Akr. Coventry 44

Struthers 58, Poland Seminary 41

Swanton 52, Liberty Center 43

Tol. Cent. Cath. 49, Tol. St. John's 45

Tol. Ottawa Hills 58, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 47

Tol. Whitmer 67, Findlay 52

Trenton Edgewood 62, Hamilton Ross 44

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 42, Strasburg-Franklin 38

Uhrichsville Claymont 49, Sugarcreek Garaway 47

W. Jefferson 59, N. Lewisburg Triad 50

W. Liberty-Salem 49, Mechanicsburg 15

Wadsworth 55, Macedonia Nordonia 51

Warren Harding 65, Youngs. East 49

Warren JFK 74, Rootstown 56

Wauseon 48, Metamora Evergreen 34

Westerville S. 51, Westerville N. 35

Wheelersburg 53, Portsmouth W. 24

Wickliffe 80, Ashtabula St. John 39

Wooster 81, Ashland 72

Youngs. Boardman 62, Warren Howland 43

Youngs. Liberty 51, Newton Falls 46

Zanesville Maysville 61, New Concord John Glenn 52

Zanesville W. Muskingum 65, McConnelsville Morgan 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Richmond Hts. vs. Ashtabula Edgewood, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

