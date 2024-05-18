Friday's Scores

Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Region 2
Perrysburg 9, Holland Springfield 8, 8 innings
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7, Mansfield Madison 0
Division II
Circleville Logan Elm 2, Thornville Sheridan 1
Division III
Region 10
Castalia Margaretta 5, Galion 4
Division IV
Region 14
Van Wert Lincolnview 12, Hamler Patrick Henry 0, 5 innings
