Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division I

Region 2

Perrysburg 9, Holland Springfield 8, 8 innings

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 7, Mansfield Madison 0

Division II

Circleville Logan Elm 2, Thornville Sheridan 1

Division III

Region 10

Castalia Margaretta 5, Galion 4

Division IV

Region 14

Van Wert Lincolnview 12, Hamler Patrick Henry 0, 5 innings

