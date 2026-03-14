Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Final=
Division III=
Day. Chaminade Julienne 49, STVM 40
Division IV=
Shaker Hts. Laurel 60, Bellevue 58
Division VI=
St. Henry (OH) 53, Can. Cent. Cath. 34
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division II=
Akr. Hoban 60, Olmsted Falls 58, OT
Mt. Notre Dame 55, Sunbury Big Walnut 43
Division V=
Ottawa-Glandorf 54, Proctorville Fairland 48
Portsmouth 40, Creston Norwayne 37
Division VII=
Russia 45, Attica Seneca E. 30
Strasburg 44, Ottoville 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
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