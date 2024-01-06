Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance Marlington 65, Minerva 56

Andover Pymatuning Valley 66, Windham 60

Arlington 61, McComb 40

Atwater Waterloo 50, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 22

Avon Lake 84, Amherst Steele 63

Barberton 63, Tallmadge 51

Beaver Eastern 65, Latham Western 41

Beavercreek 58, Kettering Fairmont 51

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 50, St. Paris Graham 37

Bellevue 33, Fremont Ross 22

Belmont Union Local 54, Wintersville Indian Creek 47

Berea-Midpark 65, Grafton Midview 55

Berlin Center Western Reserve 38, McDonald 27

Blanchester 58, E. Can. 47

Blanchester 58, Lees Creek E. Clinton 47

Bluffton 71, Ada 35

Botkins 50, Anna 49

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 66, N. Royalton 50

Bridgeport 63, Richmond Edison 49

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 64, Bellaire 56

Caldwell 62, Rayland Buckeye 43

Can. Glenoak 58, Uniontown Lake 44

Can. McKinley 58, Green 55

Canfield 51, Austintown-Fitch 48

Cardington-Lincoln 51, Galion Northmor 49

Carlisle 53, Waynesville 47

Carrollton 45, Salem 41

Casstown Miami E. 71, Tipp City Bethel 59

Centerville 62, Cin. Moeller 55

Chesapeake 61, Portsmouth 53

Chillicothe Unioto 53, Williamsport Westfall 45

Cin. Gamble Montessori 74, Cin. Riverview East 47

Cin. La Salle 54, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 45

Cin. McNicholas 47, Hamilton Badin 30

Cin. Winton Woods 61, Lebanon 50

Coldwater 58, New Knoxville 26

Cols. Africentric 61, West 56

Cols. Eastmoor 84, Cols. Independence 46

Cols. Linden-McKinley 70, Cols. Centennial 40

Cols. Mifflin 58, Cols. Whetstone 51

Cols. Walnut Ridge 76, Cols. Marion-Franklin 39

Columbia Station Columbia 55, LaGrange Keystone 49

Convoy Crestview 54, Columbus Grove 43

Copley 65, Medina Highland 60

Cortland Maplewood 68, Warren Lordstown 61

Cory-Rawson 63, N. Baltimore 30

Creston Norwayne 58, Dalton 41

Day. Oakwood 75, Brookville 66

Defiance 59, Van Wert 46

Delaware Hayes 86, Dublin Scioto 64

Delphos St. John's 60, New Bremen 53

Dresden Tri-Valley 74, Warsaw River View 32

Fairport Harbor Harding 90, Vienna Mathews 54

Findlay 51, Sylvania Southview 35

Findlay Liberty-Benton 41, Bloomdale Elmwood 34

Frankfort Adena 53, Bainbridge Paint Valley 50

Franklin 60, Trenton Edgewood 52

Greenville 53, Piqua 48

Grove City Christian 48, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 41

Hanoverton United 44, E. Palestine 38

Harrod Allen E. 85, Delphos Jefferson 61

Harvey Thornton, Ill. 62, Richmond Hts. 48

Haviland Wayne Trace 70, Defiance Ayersville 31

Hebron Lakewood 61, Parma Normandy 35

Ironton 51, Ironton Rock Hill 44

Kenton 49, Lima Bath 30

Kettering Alter 48, Day. Carroll 37

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 59, Cols. Wellington 37

Leesburg Fairfield 68, Mowrystown Whiteoak 32

Legacy Christian 59, Franklin Middletown Christian 37

Lewistown Indian Lake 67, Spring. Shawnee 65

Lima Cent. Cath. 47, Kalida 43

Lima Shawnee 53, Celina 46

Lisbon David Anderson 50, Wellsville 33

London 52, Urbana 38

Lorain Clearview 74, Oberlin 38

Louisville 56, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 44

Loveland 49, Cin. Walnut Hills 45

Lowellville 61, Mineral Ridge 41

Lucas 64, Mansfield Christian 62

Madison 57, Jefferson Area 56

Malvern 87, Newcomerstown 38

Marietta 69, Beverly Ft. Frye 37

Massillon Jackson 66, Lima Perry 51

McArthur Vinton County 74, Greenfield McClain 69, 2OT

McDermott Scioto NW 49, Crown City S. Gallia 46, OT

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 56, Lima Perry 43

Milford Center Fairbanks 60, Jamestown Greeneview 46

Minford 68, Lucasville Valley 50

Morral Ridgedale 48, Lima Temple Christian 46

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 56, Arcadia 37

Mt. Vernon 56, Ashland 49

New Albany 68, Galloway Westland 44

New Carlisle Tecumseh 55, Plain City Jonathan Alder 53, OT

New Concord John Glenn 68, Coshocton 64

New Lexington 68, McConnelsville Morgan 28

New London 52, Greenwich S. Cent. 51

New Middletown Spring. 61, Sebring McKinley 23

Norwalk St. Paul 43, Monroeville 39

Oberlin Firelands 66, Sullivan Black River 51

Ottawa-Glandorf 75, Elida 40

Pandora-Gilboa 64, Van Buren 43

Parma Hts. Holy Name 71, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 40

Piketon 62, Chillicothe Huntington 43

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 55, Bradford 38

Poland Seminary 61, Canfield S. Range 49

Proctorville Fairland 61, S. Point 59

Rockford Parkway 48, Minster 45

Rocky River 66, Bay Village Bay 48

Russia 43, Ft. Loramie 18

STVM 71, Akr. Hoban 62

Sheffield Brookside 67, Wellington 46

Smithville 44, Doylestown Chippewa 35

Spencerville 65, Leipsic 44

St Marys 53, Wapakoneta 50

St. Clairsville 65, Martins Ferry 54

Stewart Federal Hocking 67, Racine Southern 29

Strasburg-Franklin 39, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 26

Strongsville 73, Brunswick 64

Struthers 56, Niles McKinley 45

Sugarcreek Garaway 55, Uhrichsville Claymont 41

Sumter Christian, S.C. 75, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 40

Tipp City Tippecanoe 60, Sidney 57

Tol. Cent. Cath. 65, Perrysburg 59

Troy Christian 54, Sidney Lehman 37

Ursuline Academy 67, Can. Cent. Cath. 48

Versailles 45, Ft. Recovery 31

Vincent Warren 68, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 34

Warren Harding 68, Warren Howland 63

Warren JFK 80, Hartville Lake Center Christian 63

Waterford 55, Reedsville Eastern 53

Westerville S. 69, Canal Winchester 25

Wheelersburg 71, S. Webster 61

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52, Bowling Green 51

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 52, Oak Hill 44

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 86, Magnolia, W.Va. 45

Wooster 51, Mansfield Madison 49

Youngs. Chaney High School 53, Youngstown Urban Scholars 19

Youngs. Liberty 68, Akr. Garfield 64

Youngs. Mooney 66, E. Liverpool 51

Youngs. Valley Christian 73, Salineville Southern 31

Zanesville Maysville 79, Thornville Sheridan 66

Zanesville W. Muskingum 49, Byesville Meadowbrook 30

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 54, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

