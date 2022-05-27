Friday's Scores

|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Sylvania Northview 3, Perrysburg 2
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 8, Findlay 2
Fairfield 10, Cin. Sycamore 1
Lebanon 3, Vandalia Butler 0
Defiance 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 1
Napoleon 3, Van Wert 1
Cleves Taylor 8, Day. Chaminade Julienne 3
Coldwater 7, Lima Bath 0
Defiance Tinora 1, Archbold 0
Pemberville Eastwood 3, Minster 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 14, Millbury Lake 1
Baltimore Liberty Union 10, Gallion Northmor 0
Minford 5, Chillicothe Zane Trace 3
Proctorville Fairland 3, Pomeroy Meigs 0
Reading 4, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 1
Antwerp 13, Edon 3
Haviland Wayne Trace 13, Defiance Ayersville 0
Leipsic 5, Miller City 4
Lima Cent. Cath. 3, St. Henry 0
In Other News
1
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting inside Fairfield Twp. Walmart
2
WORTH THE DRIVE: Shark Summer returns to Newport Aquarium
3
$192K may be used to detect buried concrete at former Americana...
4
Abilities First executive director dies; Rosebrough carried agency...
5
Moeller Brew Barn to fill former Rivertown building in Monroe