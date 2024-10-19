Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Garfield 20, Akr. Ellet 6

Akr. Hoban 41, Central York, Pa. 7

Andover Pymatuning Valley 40, Windham 8

Anna 49, Ft. Recovery 6

Arcanum 32, New Lebanon Dixie 0

Ashland 24, Wooster 14

Ashland Crestview 28, Collins Western Reserve 8

Athens 58, Bidwell River Valley 0

Attica Seneca E. 59, Bucyrus 6

Avon 42, Amherst Steele 7

Barnesville 55, Sarahsville Shenandoah 0

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57, Elmore Woodmore 0

Beaver 56, Cambridge 0

Bellbrook 31, Day. Oakwood 0

Bellefontaine 49, Plain City Jonathan Alder 7

Bellville Clear Fork 41, Sparta Highland 7

Bishop Hartley 41, Cols. KIPP 18

Bishop Ready 35, Cols. Bexley 6

Blanchester 58, Fayetteville-Perry 12

Bowling Green 24, Napoleon 14

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 28, Twinsburg 20

Brookfield 54, Newton Falls 8

Canfield 34, Warren Howland 0

Canfield S. Range 49, Louisville 28

Celina 28, Defiance 6

Centerburg 40, Howard E. Knox 6

Centerville 28, Springboro 10

Chagrin Falls 43, Middlefield Cardinal 7

Chardon 42, Eastlake North 7

Chillicothe Unioto 43, Bainbridge Paint Valley 0

Cin. Country Day 47, Lockland 0

Cin. Elder 14, Indpls Chatard, Ind. 0

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 56, Cin. N. College Hill 7

Cin. La Salle 28, Canal Winchester Harvest 14

Cin. Summit 43, Norwood 6

Cin. West Clermont 21, Loveland 17

Cin. Wyoming 23, Cin. Indian Hill 13

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 41, Batavia 8

Cle. Adams 24, Cle. E. Tech 6

Cle. Benedictine 39, Lyndhurst Brush 0

Cle. Glenville 48, Cle. John Marshall 6

Cle. Hay 35, Cle. JFK 6

Clyde 20, Huron 7

Coldwater 52, Versailles 14

Cols. DeSales 38, Cin. NW 6

Cols. Northland 35, Cols. Whetstone 0

Cols. Upper Arlington 38, Dublin Coffman 13

Columbiana 42, Wellsville 8

Columbus Grove 28, Lima Cent. Cath. 20

Convoy Crestview 42, Spencerville 13

Corning Miller 41, Zanesville Rosecrans 0

Creston Norwayne 27, Smithville 14

Dalton 49, Doylestown Chippewa 0

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 48, Marysville 13

Dresden Tri-Valley 21, Thornville Sheridan 9

E. Palestine 52, Leetonia 26

Elyria Cath. 13, Parma Hts. Holy Name 3

Fairfield Christian 28, Millersport 0

Fairport Harbor Harding 43, Vienna Mathews 0

Galion Northmor 49, Cardington-Lincoln 6

Garrettsville Garfield 23, Columbiana Crestview 22

Geneva 21, Madison 14

Genoa 41, Rossford 0

Germantown Valley View 27, Brookville 21, 2OT

Gibsonburg 14, Castalia Margaretta 7, OT

Girard 45, Hubbard 6

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7

Granville 45, Zanesville 0

Groveport-Madison 41, Logan 6

Hamilton Ross 24, Monroe 13

Hannibal River 39, Rayland Buckeye 9

Independence 37, Beachwood 0

Ironton 49, Gallipolis Gallia 10

Jackson 49, Hillsboro 0

Johnstown 28, Utica 7

Kettering Alter 21, Bishop Fenwick 0

Kettering Fairmont 17, Springfield 13

Kings Mills Kings 27, Cin. Turpin 7

Kirtland 37, Mantua Crestwood 6

Lancaster Fairfield Union 18, Amanda-Clearcreek 13

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 28, Sugar Grove Berne Union 12

Leavittsburg LaBrae 20, Ravenna SE 7

Liberty Center 49, Delta 7

London 42, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7

London Madison-Plains 31, S. Charleston SE 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 21, Minster 0

Marietta 24, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 3

Marion Elgin 30, Lima Perry 13

Martins Ferry 34, Rootstown 7

Mason 29, Cin. Sycamore 7

Massillon Perry 21, Green 16

Maumee 45, Fostoria 14

McComb 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6

Medina Buckeye 55, Rocky River 0

Medina Highland 56, Cuyahoga Falls 0

Metamora Evergreen 45, Swanton 0

Miami Valley Christian Academy 15, Cin. Clark Montessori 12

Miamisburg 30, Clayton Northmont 27

Milan Edison 17, Vermilion 0

Mogadore 41, Louisville Aquinas 7

Monroeville 59, Plymouth 0

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 6, Cory-Rawson 3

N. Can. Hoover 18, Uniontown Lake 17

New Franklin Manchester 39, Navarre Fairless 0

New Lexington 38, Crooksville 10

New Middletown Spring. 40, McDonald 0

Newark Cath. 48, Hebron Lakewood 14

Newark Licking Valley 48, Mt. Vernon 14

Newcomerstown 26, Strasburg 14

Ottawa-Glandorf 21, Lima Shawnee 14

Pandora-Gilboa 34, Ada 14

Perrysburg 42, Holland Springfield 6

Philo 20, New Concord John Glenn 14

Pickerington N. 34, New Albany 14

Pioneer N. Central 59, Manchester 30

Poland Seminary 35, Cortland Lakeview 7

Portsmouth W. 57, Oak Hill 13

Powell Olentangy Liberty 32, Hilliard Davidson 7

Proctorville Fairland 36, Dawson-Bryant High School 8

Richmond Edison 35, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 12

Salem 45, Alliance Marlington 0

Salineville Southern 22, Lisbon David Anderson 7

Sandusky Perkins 37, Sandusky 0

Southington Chalker 40, Sebring McKinley 8

St. Henry (OH) 21, New Bremen 14

St. Paris Graham 38, Richwood N. Union 0

St. Xavier (OH) 31, Cle. St Ignatius 19

Steubenville 44, Erie McDowell, Pa. 21

Streetsboro 49, Mogadore Field 0

Struthers 53, Niles McKinley 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 41, Magnolia Sandy Valley 6

Summerfield, Mich. 70, Vanlue 0

Tiffin Calvert 42, Willard 6

Tiffin Columbian 47, Norwalk 20

Tipp City Tippecanoe 51, Riverside Stebbins 0

Tol. Christian 62, Holgate 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 48, Montpelier 7

Tol. Start 46, Tol. Woodward 6

Tontogany Otsego 7, Millbury Lake 0

Trenton Edgewood 24, Franklin 0

Vincent Warren 28, Beverly Ft. Frye 6

W. Chester Lakota W. 42, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 24

W. Liberty-Salem 49, N. Lewisburg Triad 8

Wapakoneta 48, Lima Bath 20

Waterford 14, Glouster Trimble 6

Wauseon 35, Bryan 14

Waynesville 42, Eaton 15

Westerville S. 20, Cols. Franklin Hts. 6

Wheelersburg 54, Minford 0

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Sylvania Northview 0

Wickliffe 42, Brooklyn 8

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 49, New Matamoras Frontier 0

Youngs. Mooney 32, Youngs. East 0

Youngs. Ursuline 37, Youngs. Chaney High School 6

Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, Coshocton 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

