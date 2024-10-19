Friday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Garfield 20, Akr. Ellet 6
Akr. Hoban 41, Central York, Pa. 7
Andover Pymatuning Valley 40, Windham 8
Anna 49, Ft. Recovery 6
Arcanum 32, New Lebanon Dixie 0
Ashland 24, Wooster 14
Ashland Crestview 28, Collins Western Reserve 8
Athens 58, Bidwell River Valley 0
Attica Seneca E. 59, Bucyrus 6
Avon 42, Amherst Steele 7
Barnesville 55, Sarahsville Shenandoah 0
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57, Elmore Woodmore 0
Beaver 56, Cambridge 0
Bellbrook 31, Day. Oakwood 0
Bellefontaine 49, Plain City Jonathan Alder 7
Bellville Clear Fork 41, Sparta Highland 7
Bishop Hartley 41, Cols. KIPP 18
Bishop Ready 35, Cols. Bexley 6
Blanchester 58, Fayetteville-Perry 12
Bowling Green 24, Napoleon 14
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 28, Twinsburg 20
Brookfield 54, Newton Falls 8
Canfield 34, Warren Howland 0
Canfield S. Range 49, Louisville 28
Celina 28, Defiance 6
Centerburg 40, Howard E. Knox 6
Centerville 28, Springboro 10
Chagrin Falls 43, Middlefield Cardinal 7
Chardon 42, Eastlake North 7
Chillicothe Unioto 43, Bainbridge Paint Valley 0
Cin. Country Day 47, Lockland 0
Cin. Elder 14, Indpls Chatard, Ind. 0
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 56, Cin. N. College Hill 7
Cin. La Salle 28, Canal Winchester Harvest 14
Cin. Summit 43, Norwood 6
Cin. West Clermont 21, Loveland 17
Cin. Wyoming 23, Cin. Indian Hill 13
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 41, Batavia 8
Cle. Adams 24, Cle. E. Tech 6
Cle. Benedictine 39, Lyndhurst Brush 0
Cle. Glenville 48, Cle. John Marshall 6
Cle. Hay 35, Cle. JFK 6
Clyde 20, Huron 7
Coldwater 52, Versailles 14
Cols. DeSales 38, Cin. NW 6
Cols. Northland 35, Cols. Whetstone 0
Cols. Upper Arlington 38, Dublin Coffman 13
Columbiana 42, Wellsville 8
Columbus Grove 28, Lima Cent. Cath. 20
Convoy Crestview 42, Spencerville 13
Corning Miller 41, Zanesville Rosecrans 0
Creston Norwayne 27, Smithville 14
Dalton 49, Doylestown Chippewa 0
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 48, Marysville 13
Dresden Tri-Valley 21, Thornville Sheridan 9
E. Palestine 52, Leetonia 26
Elyria Cath. 13, Parma Hts. Holy Name 3
Fairfield Christian 28, Millersport 0
Fairport Harbor Harding 43, Vienna Mathews 0
Galion Northmor 49, Cardington-Lincoln 6
Garrettsville Garfield 23, Columbiana Crestview 22
Geneva 21, Madison 14
Genoa 41, Rossford 0
Germantown Valley View 27, Brookville 21, 2OT
Gibsonburg 14, Castalia Margaretta 7, OT
Girard 45, Hubbard 6
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7
Granville 45, Zanesville 0
Groveport-Madison 41, Logan 6
Hamilton Ross 24, Monroe 13
Hannibal River 39, Rayland Buckeye 9
Independence 37, Beachwood 0
Ironton 49, Gallipolis Gallia 10
Jackson 49, Hillsboro 0
Johnstown 28, Utica 7
Kettering Alter 21, Bishop Fenwick 0
Kettering Fairmont 17, Springfield 13
Kings Mills Kings 27, Cin. Turpin 7
Kirtland 37, Mantua Crestwood 6
Lancaster Fairfield Union 18, Amanda-Clearcreek 13
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 28, Sugar Grove Berne Union 12
Leavittsburg LaBrae 20, Ravenna SE 7
Liberty Center 49, Delta 7
London 42, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7
London Madison-Plains 31, S. Charleston SE 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 21, Minster 0
Marietta 24, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 3
Marion Elgin 30, Lima Perry 13
Martins Ferry 34, Rootstown 7
Mason 29, Cin. Sycamore 7
Massillon Perry 21, Green 16
Maumee 45, Fostoria 14
McComb 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6
Medina Buckeye 55, Rocky River 0
Medina Highland 56, Cuyahoga Falls 0
Metamora Evergreen 45, Swanton 0
Miami Valley Christian Academy 15, Cin. Clark Montessori 12
Miamisburg 30, Clayton Northmont 27
Milan Edison 17, Vermilion 0
Mogadore 41, Louisville Aquinas 7
Monroeville 59, Plymouth 0
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 6, Cory-Rawson 3
N. Can. Hoover 18, Uniontown Lake 17
New Franklin Manchester 39, Navarre Fairless 0
New Lexington 38, Crooksville 10
New Middletown Spring. 40, McDonald 0
Newark Cath. 48, Hebron Lakewood 14
Newark Licking Valley 48, Mt. Vernon 14
Newcomerstown 26, Strasburg 14
Ottawa-Glandorf 21, Lima Shawnee 14
Pandora-Gilboa 34, Ada 14
Perrysburg 42, Holland Springfield 6
Philo 20, New Concord John Glenn 14
Pickerington N. 34, New Albany 14
Pioneer N. Central 59, Manchester 30
Poland Seminary 35, Cortland Lakeview 7
Portsmouth W. 57, Oak Hill 13
Powell Olentangy Liberty 32, Hilliard Davidson 7
Proctorville Fairland 36, Dawson-Bryant High School 8
Richmond Edison 35, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 12
Salem 45, Alliance Marlington 0
Salineville Southern 22, Lisbon David Anderson 7
Sandusky Perkins 37, Sandusky 0
Southington Chalker 40, Sebring McKinley 8
St. Henry (OH) 21, New Bremen 14
St. Paris Graham 38, Richwood N. Union 0
St. Xavier (OH) 31, Cle. St Ignatius 19
Steubenville 44, Erie McDowell, Pa. 21
Streetsboro 49, Mogadore Field 0
Struthers 53, Niles McKinley 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 41, Magnolia Sandy Valley 6
Summerfield, Mich. 70, Vanlue 0
Tiffin Calvert 42, Willard 6
Tiffin Columbian 47, Norwalk 20
Tipp City Tippecanoe 51, Riverside Stebbins 0
Tol. Christian 62, Holgate 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 48, Montpelier 7
Tol. Start 46, Tol. Woodward 6
Tontogany Otsego 7, Millbury Lake 0
Trenton Edgewood 24, Franklin 0
Vincent Warren 28, Beverly Ft. Frye 6
W. Chester Lakota W. 42, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 24
W. Liberty-Salem 49, N. Lewisburg Triad 8
Wapakoneta 48, Lima Bath 20
Waterford 14, Glouster Trimble 6
Wauseon 35, Bryan 14
Waynesville 42, Eaton 15
Westerville S. 20, Cols. Franklin Hts. 6
Wheelersburg 54, Minford 0
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Sylvania Northview 0
Wickliffe 42, Brooklyn 8
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 49, New Matamoras Frontier 0
Youngs. Mooney 32, Youngs. East 0
Youngs. Ursuline 37, Youngs. Chaney High School 6
Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, Coshocton 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/