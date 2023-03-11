X
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

State Semifinal=

Cin. Princeton 61, Grafton Midview 57

Division III=

State Semifinal=

Cols. Africentric 55, Wheelersburg 37

Doylestown Chippewa 60, Castalia Margaretta 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

