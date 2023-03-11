Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
State Semifinal=
Cin. Princeton 61, Grafton Midview 57
Division III=
State Semifinal=
Cols. Africentric 55, Wheelersburg 37
Doylestown Chippewa 60, Castalia Margaretta 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
IKEA West Chester celebrates 15th anniversary, offers promotions
2
Erin Brockovich in Middletown addresses East Palestine train...
3
PEP Buddy device by University of Cincinnati startup helps people...
4
What was inside the Norfolk Southern train that derailed near...
5
WATCH: OVI driver slams into back of trooper’s cruiser in Springfield