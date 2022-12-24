Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cols. Upper Arlington 46, Cols. Centennial 31
Elyria Cath. 89, Wellington 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellaire vs. Martins Ferry, ccd.
Beverly Ft. Frye vs. McConnelsville Morgan, ccd.
Cadiz Harrison Cent. vs. St. Clairsville, ppd.
Cols. Bexley vs. Heath, ccd.
Cols. DeSales vs. Cols. Franklin Hts., ccd.
Gibsonburg vs. Tontogany Otsego, ccd.
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley vs. Berlin Hiland, ccd.
Hamilton Badin vs. Cin. NW, ccd.
Kirtland vs. Burton Berkshire, ppd.
Mansfield Sr. vs. Lexington, ccd.
Miamisburg vs. Springfield, ccd.
Willow Wood Symmes Valley vs. Ironton Rock Hill, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
