Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cols. Upper Arlington 46, Cols. Centennial 31

Elyria Cath. 89, Wellington 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellaire vs. Martins Ferry, ccd.

Beverly Ft. Frye vs. McConnelsville Morgan, ccd.

Cadiz Harrison Cent. vs. St. Clairsville, ppd.

Cols. Bexley vs. Heath, ccd.

Cols. DeSales vs. Cols. Franklin Hts., ccd.

Gibsonburg vs. Tontogany Otsego, ccd.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley vs. Berlin Hiland, ccd.

Hamilton Badin vs. Cin. NW, ccd.

Kirtland vs. Burton Berkshire, ppd.

Mansfield Sr. vs. Lexington, ccd.

Miamisburg vs. Springfield, ccd.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley vs. Ironton Rock Hill, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

