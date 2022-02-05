Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 57, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Berlin Center Western Reserve vs. McDonald, ccd.

Cle. E. Tech vs. Cle. Hay, ccd.

Cols. Briggs vs. Heath, ccd.

Cols. KIPP vs. W. Jefferson, ccd.

Day. Ponitz Tech. vs. Cin. Riverview East, ccd.

Newark vs. Grove City Cent. Crossing, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
JUST IN: Emergency shelter in Springfield open through weekend
2
Service dog inside car stolen in Middletown. Can you help?
3
‘The Voice’ winners to perform in Springfield at Clark State PAC
4
Crews free driver trapped after crashing into tree in Springfield
5
Clark County commissioner won’t seek re-election
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top