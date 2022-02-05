Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 57, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Berlin Center Western Reserve vs. McDonald, ccd.
Cle. E. Tech vs. Cle. Hay, ccd.
Cols. Briggs vs. Heath, ccd.
Cols. KIPP vs. W. Jefferson, ccd.
Day. Ponitz Tech. vs. Cin. Riverview East, ccd.
Newark vs. Grove City Cent. Crossing, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
