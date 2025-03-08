Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Final=
Division III=
Region 9=
Garfield Hts. 58, Akr. Hoban 45
Division VI=
Region 21=
Kirtland 59, Dalton 51
Division VII=
Region 25=
Cornerstone Christian 42, Warren JFK 32
Regional Semifinal=
Division V=
Region 19=
Chesapeake 73, Martins Ferry 53
Minford 66, Sugarcreek Garaway 44
OTHER=
Genoa Christian 64, Columbia County Christian School, Pa. 49
SPIRE Institute 58, Veritas Collegiate Academy, Va. 57
Bloomingdale, W.Va. 50, Reimer Road Baptist Christian 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
