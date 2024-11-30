Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 65, New Franklin Manchester 44
Akr. Garfield 72, Beloit W. Branch 57
Albany Alexander 66, Glouster Trimble 46
Alliance Marlington 66, Youngs. East 44
Amanda-Clearcreek 52, Athens 50
Arlington 55, Ft. Jennings 44
Attica Seneca E. 56, Monroeville 48
Austintown-Fitch 87, Struthers 46
Bay (OH) 81, Richfield Revere 75
Bellaire 59, Rayland Buckeye 34
Bishop Ready 52, South Point 38
Botkins 67, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 34
Bryan 39, Edgerton 35
Campbell Memorial 51, New Knoxville 39
Canal Fulton Northwest 70, Norton 49
Canfield 50, Youngs. Chaney High School 43
Casstown Miami E. 52, Spring. NW 34
Chagrin Falls Kenston 73, Copley 46
Chillicothe 55, Frankfort Adena 21
Cin. Hughes 53, Purcell Marian 52
Cle. VASJ 76, Shaker Hts. 45
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 79, Ashville Teays Valley 60
Cols. St. Charles 58, Cols. Eastmoor 49
Convoy Crestview 61, Van Wert 44
Covington 39, Ansonia 35
Cuyahoga Falls 66, Akr. Firestone 61
DeGraff Riverside 77, Waynesfield-Goshen 68
Doylestown Chippewa 56, Rootstown 54
Eaton 57, New Paris National Trail 37
Edon 50, Defiance Ayersville 48
Fairview 100, Sheffield Brookside 98, 2OT
Findlay Liberty-Benton 68, Dola Hardin Northern 32
Grove City Cent. Crossing 76, Cols. Briggs 33
Hamilton Badin 50, Trenton Edgewood 34
Harrod Allen E. 69, Lima Perry 55
Haviland Wayne Trace 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 54
Heartland Christian 75, Salem 41
Hicksville 43, Sherwood Fairview 42
Independence 69, Sullivan Black River 37
Kalida 71, Antwerp 45
Kansas Lakota 75, Vanlue 37
Leipsic 65, Cory-Rawson 33
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 59, Franklin Middletown Christian 54
Lexington 65, Bellville Clear Fork 51
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 67, Goshen 44
Lima Cent. Cath. 58, Elida 52
Lima Temple Christian 53, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 46
Louisville 69, Tallmadge 52
Loveland 64, Camden Preble Shawnee 54
McDonald 67, Bristol 64
Mogadore 67, Lisbon David Anderson 35
Montpelier 66, W. Unity Hilltop 22
Morrow Little Miami 58, Mason 47
Mowrystown Whiteoak 72, RULH 30
N. Lewisburg Triad 48, St. Paris Graham 43
Nelsonville-York 76, Corning Miller 51
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 56, Plymouth 48
Northside Christian 56, Cols. Marion-Franklin 41
Norwalk 55, Oregon Clay 45
Orange 63, Cle. Collinwood 36
Ottoville 46, New Bremen 41
Paulding 67, Continental 23
Pettisville 29, Delta 28
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 63, Milton-Union 25
Port Clinton 70, Elmore Woodmore 68
Reedsville Eastern 107, Bidwell River Valley 74
Richmond Hts. 62, Kettering Alter 46
Rockford Parkway 61, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 45
Russia 57, Sidney Fairlawn 24
Seaman N. Adams 62, West Union 17
Southeastern 59, Stewart Federal Hocking 42
Spencerville 71, St. Henry (OH) 45
Springboro 62, Day. Belmont 26
St Marys 51, New Knoxville 39
St. Xavier (OH) 45, Kettering Fairmont 38
Stow-Munroe Falls 56, Kent Roosevelt 45
Swanton 68, Millbury Lake 56
Tipp City Bethel 56, Arcanum 52
Tipp City Tippecanoe 73, Greenville 39
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 76, Tol. Bowsher 46
Tol. Maumee Valley 71, American International, Mich. 46
Tol. Rogers 52, Bedford 43
Versailles 45, Celina 38
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 69, Chillicothe Unioto 53
Zanesville Rosecrans 65, Millersport 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Napoleon vs. Hamler Patrick Henry, ppd.
