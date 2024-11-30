Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 65, New Franklin Manchester 44

Akr. Garfield 72, Beloit W. Branch 57

Albany Alexander 66, Glouster Trimble 46

Alliance Marlington 66, Youngs. East 44

Amanda-Clearcreek 52, Athens 50

Arlington 55, Ft. Jennings 44

Attica Seneca E. 56, Monroeville 48

Austintown-Fitch 87, Struthers 46

Bay (OH) 81, Richfield Revere 75

Bellaire 59, Rayland Buckeye 34

Bishop Ready 52, South Point 38

Botkins 67, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 34

Bryan 39, Edgerton 35

Campbell Memorial 51, New Knoxville 39

Canal Fulton Northwest 70, Norton 49

Canfield 50, Youngs. Chaney High School 43

Casstown Miami E. 52, Spring. NW 34

Chagrin Falls Kenston 73, Copley 46

Chillicothe 55, Frankfort Adena 21

Cin. Hughes 53, Purcell Marian 52

Cle. VASJ 76, Shaker Hts. 45

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 79, Ashville Teays Valley 60

Cols. St. Charles 58, Cols. Eastmoor 49

Convoy Crestview 61, Van Wert 44

Covington 39, Ansonia 35

Cuyahoga Falls 66, Akr. Firestone 61

DeGraff Riverside 77, Waynesfield-Goshen 68

Doylestown Chippewa 56, Rootstown 54

Eaton 57, New Paris National Trail 37

Edon 50, Defiance Ayersville 48

Fairview 100, Sheffield Brookside 98, 2OT

Findlay Liberty-Benton 68, Dola Hardin Northern 32

Grove City Cent. Crossing 76, Cols. Briggs 33

Hamilton Badin 50, Trenton Edgewood 34

Harrod Allen E. 69, Lima Perry 55

Haviland Wayne Trace 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 54

Heartland Christian 75, Salem 41

Hicksville 43, Sherwood Fairview 42

Independence 69, Sullivan Black River 37

Kalida 71, Antwerp 45

Kansas Lakota 75, Vanlue 37

Leipsic 65, Cory-Rawson 33

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 59, Franklin Middletown Christian 54

Lexington 65, Bellville Clear Fork 51

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 67, Goshen 44

Lima Cent. Cath. 58, Elida 52

Lima Temple Christian 53, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 46

Louisville 69, Tallmadge 52

Loveland 64, Camden Preble Shawnee 54

McDonald 67, Bristol 64

Mogadore 67, Lisbon David Anderson 35

Montpelier 66, W. Unity Hilltop 22

Morrow Little Miami 58, Mason 47

Mowrystown Whiteoak 72, RULH 30

N. Lewisburg Triad 48, St. Paris Graham 43

Nelsonville-York 76, Corning Miller 51

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 56, Plymouth 48

Northside Christian 56, Cols. Marion-Franklin 41

Norwalk 55, Oregon Clay 45

Orange 63, Cle. Collinwood 36

Ottoville 46, New Bremen 41

Paulding 67, Continental 23

Pettisville 29, Delta 28

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 63, Milton-Union 25

Port Clinton 70, Elmore Woodmore 68

Reedsville Eastern 107, Bidwell River Valley 74

Richmond Hts. 62, Kettering Alter 46

Rockford Parkway 61, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 45

Russia 57, Sidney Fairlawn 24

Seaman N. Adams 62, West Union 17

Southeastern 59, Stewart Federal Hocking 42

Spencerville 71, St. Henry (OH) 45

Springboro 62, Day. Belmont 26

St Marys 51, New Knoxville 39

St. Xavier (OH) 45, Kettering Fairmont 38

Stow-Munroe Falls 56, Kent Roosevelt 45

Swanton 68, Millbury Lake 56

Tipp City Bethel 56, Arcanum 52

Tipp City Tippecanoe 73, Greenville 39

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 76, Tol. Bowsher 46

Tol. Maumee Valley 71, American International, Mich. 46

Tol. Rogers 52, Bedford 43

Versailles 45, Celina 38

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 69, Chillicothe Unioto 53

Zanesville Rosecrans 65, Millersport 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Napoleon vs. Hamler Patrick Henry, ppd.

___

