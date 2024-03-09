BreakingNews
Dayton rallies from 17-point deficit to beat VCU in overtime

Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Tol. Whitmer 46, Perrysburg 42

Toledo St John's Jesuit 56, Sylvania Northview 44

Division III=

Region 9=

Can. Cent. Cath. 56, Mentor Lake Cath. 38

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 68, Wellington 22

Fairview 49, Cuyahoga Hts. 46

Youngs. Mooney 84, Canfield S. Range 59

Region 11=

Malvern 61, Martins Ferry 50

Division IV=

Region 13=

Attica Seneca E. 44, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 38

Dalton 59, Hartville Lake Center Christian 52

Richmond Hts. 95, Cornerstone Christian 54

Warren JFK 76, Heartland Christian 39

Region 14=

Lima Cent. Cath. 41, Maria Stein Marion Local 35

Old Fort 67, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 56, OT

Pandora-Gilboa 56, Delphos St John's 43

Tol. Christian 73, Tol. Maumee Valley 38

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 54, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 43

Leesburg Fairfield 56, Stewart Federal Hocking 52

Northside Christian 62, Galion Northmor 46

S. Webster 51, Glouster Trimble 34

Region 16=

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 51, Shekinah Christian 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

