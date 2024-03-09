Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Tol. Whitmer 46, Perrysburg 42
Toledo St John's Jesuit 56, Sylvania Northview 44
Division III=
Region 9=
Can. Cent. Cath. 56, Mentor Lake Cath. 38
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 68, Wellington 22
Fairview 49, Cuyahoga Hts. 46
Youngs. Mooney 84, Canfield S. Range 59
Region 11=
Malvern 61, Martins Ferry 50
Division IV=
Region 13=
Attica Seneca E. 44, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 38
Dalton 59, Hartville Lake Center Christian 52
Richmond Hts. 95, Cornerstone Christian 54
Warren JFK 76, Heartland Christian 39
Region 14=
Lima Cent. Cath. 41, Maria Stein Marion Local 35
Old Fort 67, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 56, OT
Pandora-Gilboa 56, Delphos St John's 43
Tol. Christian 73, Tol. Maumee Valley 38
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 54, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 43
Leesburg Fairfield 56, Stewart Federal Hocking 52
Northside Christian 62, Galion Northmor 46
S. Webster 51, Glouster Trimble 34
Region 16=
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 51, Shekinah Christian 46
___
