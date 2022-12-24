dayton-daily-news logo
Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Caledonia River Valley 44, London 34

Streetsboro 57, Kent Roosevelt 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bay Village Bay vs. Amherst Steele, ccd.

Burton Berkshire vs. Richmond Hts., ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

