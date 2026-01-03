Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue 65, Norwalk 13

Belmont Union Local 55, Barnesville 24

Edon 55, Hamilton, Ind. 22

Galion Northmor 45, Loudonville 36

Hamler Patrick Henry 60, Swanton 6

Harvest Temple 43, Bowling Green Christian Academy 37

Miller City 62, Continental 22

Perrysburg 49, Clarkston, Mich. 43

Richmond Edison 50, Bellaire 32

South Fayette, Pa. 75, Akr. Hoban 65

Sugar Grove Berne Union 40, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 33

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 55, Shadyside 22

Worthington Christian 56, Columbus South 18

