Friday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 60, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 59

Albany Alexander 76, Belpre 58

Anna 73, New Knoxville 42

Antwerp 65, Delphos St. John's 37

Arlington 50, Ft. Jennings 36

Bainbridge Paint Valley 81, Portsmouth Clay 32

Botkins 34, Jackson Center 24

Canfield 56, Alliance Marlington 51

Casstown Miami E. 64, Spring. NW 24

Christian Community School 54, Cory-Rawson 44

Cin. St. Xavier 51, Powell Olentangy Liberty 37

Cortland Lakeview 55, Warren Champion 48

Doylestown Chippewa 62, Rootstown 60

Eastside, Ind. 23, Edgerton 18

Euclid 85, Cle. John Adams 57

Fairfield 71, Richmond Hts. 63

Fairview 74, Rocky River Lutheran W. 60

Findlay 84, Defiance 61

Findlay Liberty-Benton 64, Dola Hardin Northern 51

Granville 69, Thornville Sheridan 66

Greenwich S. Cent. 73, Mansfield St. Peter's 21

Heartland Christian 101, Mineral Ridge 72

Hicksville 47, Sherwood Fairview 39

Huron 56, Ontario 26

Legacy Christian 68, Tipp City Bethel 61

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 80, Massillon Jackson 54

Louisville 71, Massillon Perry 48

Middlefield Cardinal 82, Southington Chalker 60

N. Can. Hoover 87, Dresden Tri-Valley 73

New Bremen 62, Ottoville 43

Oak Harbor 40, Genoa Area 37

Paulding 53, Continental 43

Sidney Lehman 56, Lima Temple Christian 27

Spencerville 52, Minster 43

Spring. Cath. Cent. 52, Spring. Kenton Ridge 40

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 54, Cin. Hughes 53

Swanton 68, Millbury Lake 32

Tiffin Columbian 81, Bowling Green 71

W. Chester Lakota W. 78, Franklin 42

Willard 66, Upper Sandusky 54

Wooster Triway 74, West Salem Northwestern 69

Zane Trace/McDonald's Tip Off Classic=

New Hope Christian 76, Sugar Grove Berne Union 68

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

