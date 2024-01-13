Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cin. Gamble Montessori 54, Cin. College Prep. 31

Cin. Indian Hill 51, Cin. Mariemont 47

Cle. Hay 70, Bard Cleveland 16

Cols. Centennial 65, Cols. Mifflin 22

Cols. Northland 56, Cols. Whetstone 44

Columbia Station Columbia 59, Lorain Clearview 18

Dublin Scioto 44, Westerville N. 28

Frankfort Adena 56, Southeastern 39

Greenwich S. Cent. 57, Ashland Mapleton 47

LaGrange Keystone 31, Wellington 30

Lancaster 67, Galloway Westland 23

Martin County, Ky. 58, Wheelersburg 35

Marysville 57, Grove City Cent. Crossing 20

New London 50, Monroeville 47

North Intl 46, East 44

Pataskala Licking Hts. 47, Zanesville 29

Sullivan Black River 52, Oberlin 41

Tree of Life 34, Granville Christian 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Archbold vs. Bryan, ppd.

Edon vs. Stryker, ppd.

Gorham Fayette vs. W. Unity Hilltop, ppd.

Liberty Center vs. Wauseon, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

