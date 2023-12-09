Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brunswick 54, Euclid 38
Defiance Ayersville 41, Hamler Patrick Henry 31
Findlay 42, Tol. Whitmer 27
Frankfort Adena 75, Piketon 46
Garfield Hts. Trinity 59, Independence 22
Ironton 52, South Charleston, W.Va. 27
Kirtland 29, Burton Berkshire 21
Marietta 75, Cambridge 25
Montpelier 50, Gorham Fayette 18
Morral Ridgedale 53, Marion Elgin 50
Northwood 44, Tol. Ottawa Hills 19
Pettisville 41, Pioneer N. Central 11
Streetsboro 65, Lodi Cloverleaf 30
Utica 56, Zanesville 35
W. Unity Hilltop 43, Stryker 35
Wickliffe 55, Middlefield Cardinal 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
