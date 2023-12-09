Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brunswick 54, Euclid 38

Defiance Ayersville 41, Hamler Patrick Henry 31

Findlay 42, Tol. Whitmer 27

Frankfort Adena 75, Piketon 46

Garfield Hts. Trinity 59, Independence 22

Ironton 52, South Charleston, W.Va. 27

Kirtland 29, Burton Berkshire 21

Marietta 75, Cambridge 25

Montpelier 50, Gorham Fayette 18

Morral Ridgedale 53, Marion Elgin 50

Northwood 44, Tol. Ottawa Hills 19

Pettisville 41, Pioneer N. Central 11

Streetsboro 65, Lodi Cloverleaf 30

Utica 56, Zanesville 35

W. Unity Hilltop 43, Stryker 35

Wickliffe 55, Middlefield Cardinal 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

