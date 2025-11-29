Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ansonia 46, Covington 45
Antwerp 60, Holgate 42
Arlington 61, Ft. Jennings 38
Beaver Eastern 61, New Hope Christian 55
Bishop Fenwick 53, Cin. Mariemont 41
Brunswick 75, Avon Lake 57
Caldwell 43, Racine Southern 40
Castalia Margaretta 74, Bellevue 49
Chillicothe 46, Bloom-Carroll 24
Cin. Taft 69, Zanesville Maysville 65
Cin. Turpin 63, Hamilton Ross 49
Cle. Hts. 70, Lyndhurst Brush 38
Cols. St. Charles 50, Cols. Bexley 42
Defiance Tinora 45, Delphos Jefferson 42
Doylestown Chippewa 66, Atwater Waterloo 33
Edgerton 47, Bryan 34
Edon 52, Defiance Ayersville 51
Elyria Cath. 53, Creston Norwayne 47
Franklin Middletown Christian 47, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 45
Hamilton Badin 49, Loveland 38
Kansas Lakota 53, Arcadia 50
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 54, Day. Chaminade Julienne 47
Lore City Buckeye Trail 77, Crooksville 45
Loudonville 34, Rittman 31
Medina Christian Academy 44, Oberlin 40
Mt. Vernon (Fortville), Ind. 63, Lebanon 37
New Paris National Trail 47, Eaton 30
Newark Cath. 78, Malvern 58
Ottawa-Glandorf 81, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 14
Painesville Riverside 79, Painesville Harvey 71
Pandora-Gilboa 57, Dola Hardin Northern 32
Pettisville 52, Delta 41
Pioneer N. Central 62, Tol. Christian 49
Plymouth 70, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 47
Port Clinton 58, Elmore Woodmore 51
Ross County Christian 63, Piketon 59
S. Webster 77, Glouster Trimble 43
Stow-Munroe Falls 46, Chesterland W. Geauga 35
Uniontown Lake 71, Akr. Ellet 65
Van Wert 57, Convoy Crestview 52
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 71, Pomeroy Meigs 54
Waverly 60, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 54
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 67, Reedsville Eastern 38
Zanesville Rosecrans 71, Hebron Lakewood 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/