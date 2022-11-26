Friday's Scores

BreakingNews
Dayton holiday event halted amid report of gunfire; no injuries reported
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Final Four=

Semifinal=

Division III=

Canfield 38, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21

Division V=

Canfield S. Range 35, Liberty Center 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

