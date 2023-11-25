Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashtabula Edgewood 67, Orwell Grand Valley 47
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50, Attica Seneca E. 34
Bellevue 55, Perrysburg 49
Casstown Miami E. 36, Ft. Loramie 33
Delphos Jefferson 53, Delphos St. John's 46
Edgerton 42, Holgate 29
Leipsic 48, Pandora-Gilboa 33
Lima Bath 44, Wauseon 26
McComb 54, Ada 30
Montpelier 52, W. Unity Hilltop 30
Pemberville Eastwood 63, Milan Edison 47
Plymouth 26, Jeromesville Hillsdale 21, OT
Port Clinton 51, Elmore Woodmore 44
Richmond Hts. 60, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 20
Sidney 52, Russia 41
St. Marys Memorial 43, Sherwood Fairview 26
Waynesville 61, Lees Creek E. Clinton 13
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
