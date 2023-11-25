Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashtabula Edgewood 67, Orwell Grand Valley 47

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50, Attica Seneca E. 34

Bellevue 55, Perrysburg 49

Casstown Miami E. 36, Ft. Loramie 33

Delphos Jefferson 53, Delphos St. John's 46

Edgerton 42, Holgate 29

Leipsic 48, Pandora-Gilboa 33

Lima Bath 44, Wauseon 26

McComb 54, Ada 30

Montpelier 52, W. Unity Hilltop 30

Pemberville Eastwood 63, Milan Edison 47

Plymouth 26, Jeromesville Hillsdale 21, OT

Port Clinton 51, Elmore Woodmore 44

Richmond Hts. 60, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 20

Sidney 52, Russia 41

St. Marys Memorial 43, Sherwood Fairview 26

Waynesville 61, Lees Creek E. Clinton 13

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

